Left Menu

Nishikant Dubey demands president's rule in J'khand, says official not removed despite EC order

If it does not stop here, any MP or MLA can face cases like this in future, Dubey said.I appeal that the official be sacked and Presidents Rule be imposed in Jharkhand immediately, he said.Dubey said he would also submit a notice in Lok Sabha for initiating a privilege notice against the officer.Dubey said that after his complaint the Election Commission had issued orders for removing the officer concerned but the Jharkhand government has not complied with the poll panelss direction.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 23:32 IST
Nishikant Dubey demands president's rule in J'khand, says official not removed despite EC order
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Friday demanded in Lok Sabha the imposition of President's Rule in Jharkhand, saying the state government did not remove an official despite an Election Commission order directing it to do so for allegedly lodging false poll code violation cases against him.

Raising the issue in the House, the MP from Jharkhand's Godda said the official had registered cases against him for alleged violation of model code of conduct six months after the elections. ''Election was in April but the cases registered were in October-November. If it does not stop here, any MP or MLA can face cases like this in future,'' Dubey said.

''I appeal that the official be sacked and President's Rule be imposed in Jharkhand immediately,'' he said.

Dubey said he would also submit a notice in Lok Sabha for initiating a privilege notice against the officer.

Dubey said that after his complaint the Election Commission had issued orders for removing the officer concerned but the Jharkhand government has not complied with the poll panel'ss direction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers; Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11 from January; New Zealand to ban cigarette sales for future generations and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021