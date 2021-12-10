President Kovind arrives in Dehradun to participate in IMA event
PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 11-12-2021 00:16 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 23:49 IST
- Country:
- India
President Ram Nath Kovind arrived here on Friday to take part in an event of the Indian Military Academy (IMA).
Kovind will review the passing out parade of the IMA and address the cadets on Saturday.
On his arrival here, Kovind was received by Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmeet Singh, Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj and other senior officials.
The governor presented a replica of the Kedarnath temple to the president as a memento at the Raj Bhavan here.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
President Kovind on two-day visit to Uttarakhand from Sunday
President Kovind to attend first convocation ceremony of Patanjali University in Haridwar today
Incumbent upon judges to exercise utmost discretion in their utterances in courtrooms: President Kovind
"Incumbent upon judges to exercise utmost discretion in courtrooms utterances": Prez Kovind
President Kovind expresses condolence over loss of lives in Nadia road accident