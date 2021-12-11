Left Menu

U.S. House Capitol Jan. 6 probe subpoenas more Trump aides

The U.S. House of Representatives committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot said on Friday it had issued six more subpoenas demanding information from witnesses, including some top aides from former President Donald Trump's White House. The House of Representatives Select Committee issued subpoenas to Brian Jack, who was Trump's White House political director; Max Miller, a former special assistant to Trump now running for a House seat in Ohio with Trump's endorsement; and Bobby Peede, former director of the White House advance staff, which prepared events for Trump's arrival.

The House of Representatives Select Committee issued subpoenas to Brian Jack, who was Trump's White House political director; Max Miller, a former special assistant to Trump now running for a House seat in Ohio with Trump's endorsement; and Bobby Peede, former director of the White House advance staff, which prepared events for Trump's arrival. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy later hired Jack to lead his congressional political operation.

"Some of the witnesses we subpoenaed today apparently worked to stage the rallies on Jan. 5th and 6th, and some appeared to have had direct communication with the former President regarding the rally at the Ellipse directly preceding the attack on the U.S. Capitol," Representative Bennie Thompson, the committee's chairman, said in a statement. The committee also issued subpoenas to Brian Lewis, a Trump supporter and former executive at Fox News; Ed Martin, a prominent figure in Missouri Republican politics who backed Trump's campaign, and Kim Fletcher, who runs a pro-Trump organization called Moms for America that organized a rally near the Capitol on Jan. 5.

The committee has issued more than 50 subpoenas and heard from more than 275 witnesses in its investigation of the attack by supporters of the Republican ex-president as Congress met to formally certify his November 2020 presidential election defeat by Democrat Joe Biden.

