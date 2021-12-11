Left Menu

Senegal lawmakers agree to recreate post of Prime Minister

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2021 04:02 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 04:02 IST
Lawmakers in Senegal on Friday voted overwhelmingly to reestablish the position of Prime Minister, two and a half years after President Macky Sall abolished the role.

Parliament voted 92-2 for the bill which will allow Sall to name a new prime minister. One of West Africa's most stable democracies, Senegal was shaken by protests earlier this year over the temporary detention of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko.

Political pressure has mounted on Sall, whose tenure has been plagued by accusations he unjustly torpedoes political rivals and in worries he may seek to extend his rule beyond his allotted two-term limit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

