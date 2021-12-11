Biden 'very concerned' by Supreme Court decision to keep abortion curbs in Texas -statement
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2021 04:15 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 04:15 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he is "very concerned" by the Supreme Court decision to leave in place a ban on most abortions in Texas and that he is "deeply committed" to the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized the procedure nationwide.
In a statement, Biden also said it was "encouraging" that the court allowed part of the abortion providers' lawsuit to continue, but that much work needed to be done to protect women's rights.
