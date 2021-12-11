Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-12-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 14:21 IST
Rahul, Priyanka to take part in Congress's Jaipur rally against inflation
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will participate in the proposed rally against inflation here on Sunday, party's Rajasthan in-charge Ajay Maken said. He said the ''national rally'' will also be attended by chief ministers and former chief ministers of other states.

Whether Congress president Sonia Gandhi will also join the rally will be known on Sunday itself, Maken told reporters at a press conference.

Addressing the media here, Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government for its policies and decision that he said to have ''led to rising inflation'' in the country.

He alleged that every decision of the Modi government was anti-people. Economic activities derailed after the decision of demonetization, Surjewala claimed. ''Every decision of the Modi government is anti-people. Small and medium industries collapsed. Neither Naxalism, terrorism ended nor black currency was eliminated. Unemployment rate in the country is 10 percent. Defeat Modi and BJP to get rid of rising inflation,'' Surjewala said.

Highlighting rising prices of fuel and cooking oil, he said petrol and diesel prices have crossed Rs 100 per liter, cooking oil costs Rs 200 per litre, tomatoes cost Rs 80-100 per kg.

''Only 10 people in the country have 57 percent of the total money. Rich are getting richer and poor are getting poorer,'' Surjewala said.

Replying to a question that the Congress is misusing government machinery, Surjewala said, ''Modi ji visits Uttar Pradesh and (Chief Minister Yogi) Adtiyanath ji holds a rally and gets resources arranged through officers, but when the Congress holds rally on its own expenses then the BJP levels allegations.'' Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra said the coronavirus protocol will be Covid-19 protocols. He said that chairs have been arranged, masks will be provided, the temperature will be checked.

