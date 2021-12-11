Left Menu

U.N. says to publish findings soon on abuses in Xinjiang

The United Nations' human rights office is finalising its assessment of the situation in China's Xinjiang region, where Uyghurs are alleged to have been unlawfully detained, mistreated and forced to work, a spokesperson said on Friday. Rupert Colville said the office of U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet hoped to publish its report in the coming weeks and that there had been "no concrete progress" in long-running talks with Chinese officials on a proposed visit.

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 14:37 IST
U.N. says to publish findings soon on abuses in Xinjiang
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The United Nations' human rights office is finalising its assessment of the situation in China's Xinjiang region, where Uyghurs are alleged to have been unlawfully detained, mistreated and forced to work, a spokesperson said on Friday.

Rupert Colville said the office of U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet hoped to publish its report in the coming weeks and that there had been "no concrete progress" in long-running talks with Chinese officials on a proposed visit. Earlier on Friday, an unofficial British-based tribunal of lawyers and campaigners said Chinese President Xi Jinping bore primary responsibility for what it said was genocide, crimes against humanity and torture of Uyghurs and members of other minorities in the Xinjiang region. China dismissed the tribunal, which has no powers of sanction or enforcement, as a "farce".

"The Uyghurs tribunal has brought to light more information that is deeply disturbing in relation to the treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim ethnic minorities in Xinjiang," Colville told a U.N. briefing in Geneva. "We have of course similarly identified patterns of arbitrary detention and ill-treatment in institutions, coercive labour practices and erosion of social and cultural rights in general," he said.

'MANIPULATION' China's mission to the U.N. in Geneva, in a statement issued on Saturday, said it had frequently extended an invitation to Bachelet for a "friendly visit".

"However, this visit shall in no way become the so-called 'investigation' under the presumption of guilt," it said. If her office were only interested in "political manipulation of anti-China forces in the U.S. and the West" then this would cast serious doubt on its impartiality, it added.

In June, Bachelet publicly suggested a timeline for a visit this year. She has been negotiating the terms of such a visit since Sept. 2018, when allegations first emerged that some one million Uyghurs had been detained in mass camps. Her findings need to be shared with the Beijing government before they could be made public, Colville said, adding he hoped that would in be a matter of weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers; Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: French rush to get tested as COVID cases rise, holidays near; South Africa says no signal of increased Omicron severity yet and more

Health News Roundup: French rush to get tested as COVID cases rise, holidays...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021