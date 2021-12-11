NCW chief seeks info on vacant state commission in Jharkhand from CM, Guv

National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma informed Jharkhand's governor and chief minister that women in the state were deprived of their rights due to a vacant State Commission for Women.

She also apprised the state's leaders of women being harassed by the police, especially in cases of domestic violence, as the men in khaki favoured the in-laws and husbands, according to a statement issued by the NCW on Saturday.

During her visit to Jharkhand from December 9 to 11, Sharma also sought information from Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Hemant Soren and senior officials on the alleged trafficking of women from the state. ''The list of pending cases from Jharkhand were e-mailed to the DGP beforehand, yet Madam Chairperson was not provided with an action taken report in the matters. The DGP has further sought 15 days to submit the report,'' the NCW statement read. According to the commission, authorities concerned informed Sharma that though there was a law in place against witch hunting, it was not implemented effectively as several cases were still being reported in the state. The commission said Sharma, during her visit to the state's mental health hospital for women, happened to see that three women were ''perfectly fine yet admitted''. Sharma said one of the three women had Obsessive Cleaning Disorder, which, according to her, could be treated by counselling. ''However, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly had written to the hospital to admit her holding her mentally unstable without any medical certification,'' the NCW chief said. ''The woman was found to be in a perfect state of mind. There was another women who was a doctor but the police, in connivance with her husband, compelled her to get admitted as her husband wanted to take all her property and money,'' the NCW statement read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)