Bulgaria's PM-designate sees coalition cabinet in office next week

Bulgaria's centrist Prime Minister-designate Kiril Petkov told the president on Saturday he had put together a broad coalition government that was ready to take office on Monday to end a prolonged political impasse in the Balkan country. Petkov's We Continue The Change (PP) party, which won the country's third national polls this year on Nov. 14, agreed on Friday to form a coalition with the Socialists, populist ITN party and center-right Democratic Bulgaria.

The deal raises prospects for reviving anti-corruption reforms in the European Union's poorest member after a decade under the premiership of center-right politician Boyko Borissov. Petkov handed his line-up of his ministers to President Rumen Radev, saying afterward he hoped his government "will remain a reality in the next four years."

The coalition has 134 seats, giving it a majority in the 240-seat parliament, which is expected to vote on Petkov's cabinet on Monday. "Zero corruption will be the motto of our government," Petkov, a 41-year-old, Harvard-educated entrepreneur, told reporters, saying his government would bolster oversight of state institutions that were weakened under Borissov.

"Bulgaria is in dire need of change. We will make our utmost efforts to gather the best people in the regulators and take urgent steps to overhaul the judiciary," he said. Bulgarians have looked to successive leaders to tackle corruption but the country has a poor record in holding senior officials to account.

PP's co-leader Assen Vassilev, a Harvard-educated business executive, will be finance minister.

