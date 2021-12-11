Left Menu

PTI | Banga | Updated: 11-12-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 15:24 IST
One of 2 deputy CMs to be from BSP if SAD-BSP alliance forms govt in Punjab: Sukhbir Badal
Sukhbir Badal Image Credit: Wikimedia
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said if the SAD-BSP alliance forms the next government in Punjab, one of the two deputy chief ministers will be from the Mayawati-led party.

''I have announced that one of the deputy chief ministers will be from the BSP,'' Badal told reporters after addressing a public gathering at Banga.

The SAD had earlier said if its alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) comes to power in Punjab after the 2022 Assembly polls, then a Scheduled Caste (SC) MLA and a Hindu MLA will be sworn in as deputy chief ministers.

The SAD forged the alliance with the BSP in June for the 2022 Assembly polls.

According to the seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties, the BSP will field candidates in 20 of the 117 Assembly seats in Punjab, while the rest will be contested by the SAD.

The Punjab Assembly polls are due early next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

