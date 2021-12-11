Left Menu

KMC polls: TMC manifesto stresses on better civic, health services

The ruling Trinamool Congress TMC on Saturday released its manifesto for the upcoming Kolkata Municipal Corporation KMC elections, stressing on providing better civic and health services to the residents.The TMC leadership cautioned party workers against being over-confident and urged all the candidates to take everybody along in the polls, scheduled on December 19.The TMC, which has been in power in KMC for the last two tenures since 2010, stressed on providing a better drainage system and fast redressal of civic issues.There is no scope for being overconfident.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-12-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 16:08 IST
KMC polls: TMC manifesto stresses on better civic, health services
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday released its manifesto for the upcoming Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections, stressing on providing better civic and health services to the residents.

The TMC leadership cautioned party workers against being ''over-confident'' and urged all the candidates to take everybody along in the polls, scheduled on December 19.

The TMC, which has been in power in KMC for the last two tenures since 2010, stressed on providing a better drainage system and fast redressal of civic issues.

''There is no scope for being overconfident. I would request all the candidates to take everybody along in the polls. I urge Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to allow us to take out a victory rally after winning the KMC board for the third consecutive term,'' TMC Lok Sabha party leader Sudip Bandopadhyay said at the manifesto release programme.

TMC state chief Subrata Bakshi, while speaking at the function, said that special stress will be given to improving the drainage system of the city.

''Special stress will be given on improving the drainage system. In every ward, we would set up a grievance address cell. For better management of the menace of dengue, 30 dengue control centres would come up in the city,'' he said.

Elections to the 144-ward-strong KMC will be held on December 19 and the results will be declared on December 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers; Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021