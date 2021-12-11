Left Menu

Sharad Pawar had said 25 years ago that BJP is divisive but Sena realised truth in 2019: Raut

NCP chief Sharad Pawar had said 25 years ago that BJP was a divisive party but Shiv Sena realised about this reality only two years back, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Saturday apparently referring to the Uddhav Thackeray-led party severing ties with BJP and forming a government with NCP and Congress after the 2019 Assembly polls in Maharashtra.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 16:17 IST
Sharad Pawar had said 25 years ago that BJP is divisive but Sena realised truth in 2019: Raut
Sanjay Raut
  • Country:
  • India

NCP chief Sharad Pawar had said 25 years ago that BJP was a divisive party but Shiv Sena realised about this reality only two years back, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Saturday apparently referring to the Uddhav Thackeray-led party severing ties with BJP and forming a government with NCP and Congress after the 2019 Assembly polls in Maharashtra. Raut was speaking at an event after a book titled "Nemkechi Bolane", a collection of Pawar's speeches in Marathi at various political rallies was released. "Some 25 years ago, Sharad Pawar had said that BJP did not want unity in the country. Its methods are divisive. We realised this two years back. He had also said that BJP's policies were regressive which would take the country back. However, we took a long time to realise it," the Shiv Sena MP said. Referring to the title of the book, which can be roughly translated as speaking with brevity, Raut said, "The name of the book is so good that we all should gift it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He needs to know certain things." Raut said the Central Hall of parliament used to be known for meetings between leaders across the parties and between senior journalists and leaders, who would discuss various issues.

''However, in the last few years, we have seen that those who try to raise questions are being opposed and muzzled," he alleged.

Raut said the denial of the basic rights to raise questions paves the way for majoritarianism. ''Pawar had said this some years ago and now we have seen it being the reality," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers; Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021