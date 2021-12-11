Left Menu

Congress rally to script downfall of BJP-led Union govt: Pilot

It will become a factor of downfall for the BJP government at the Centre in 2024, Pilot said in a statement.He said the Centre will have to give answers for seven years misgovernance and take measures to check inflation.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-12-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 17:33 IST
Congress rally to script downfall of BJP-led Union govt: Pilot
Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress rally over the price rise will prove to be a factor in the downfall of the Centre's BJP-led government, said former Rajasthan deputy chief minister here on Saturday.

The Congress will be holding the rally in Jaipur on Sunday.

Pilot said the rally will effect political developments and leave a message that coming times are ''bad for the BJP''. ''It will become a factor of downfall for the BJP government at the Centre in 2024,'' Pilot said in a statement.

He said the Centre will have to give answers for seven years' ''misgovernance'' and take measures to check inflation. Meanwhile, state BJP president Satish Poonia called the rally a ''political hypocrisy'' and said the Congress should first talk about the promises it made during the last Assembly elections. ''It is going to be three years for the Congress government of the state, which is known for not fulfilling promises and making false promises. This is its report card and this Congress rally is just a political hypocrisy,'' Poonia told reporters in Jhunjhunu.

Asking Congress leaders to pay attention to their promises, Poonia said Rahul Gandhi must come to Rajasthan but also answer why petrol and diesel and electricity in Rajasthan are most expensive in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

 India
3
U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021