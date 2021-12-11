Left Menu

Ballia BJP leader booked in rape case

Bairia Circle Officer Ashok Kumar Mishra said they booked the district BJPs backward classes wing general secretary Ranjit Maurya on the complaint of the woman on Friday night. The FIR was registered when I intervened after the victim and her mother met me, the MLA said, adding that he has informed senior party leaders about it.

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 11-12-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 18:01 IST
Ballia BJP leader booked in rape case
representational image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A BJP leader here has been booked for allegedly raping and threatening a 26-year-old woman, police said on Saturday. Bairia Circle Officer Ashok Kumar Mishra said they booked the district BJP's backward classes wing general secretary Ranjit Maurya on the complaint of the woman on Friday night. According to the woman, the incident took place around 10 pm on Thursday night when the accused entered her house forcibly. The wing's district president Lal Bahadur confirmed that Maurya is general secretary of the cell. The woman told reporters that Maurya offered to make her vice-president of the BJP's women wing and used obscene words with her. Meanwhile, BJP MLA Surendra Singh demanded immediate arrest of Maurya and alleged police was initially "hesitating" in lodging the FIR. ''The FIR was registered when I intervened after the victim and her mother met me,'' the MLA said, adding that he has informed senior party leaders about it. The MLA said he will fight for ensuring justice to the victim.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

 India
3
U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021