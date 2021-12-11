Ballia BJP leader booked in rape case

A BJP leader here has been booked for allegedly raping and threatening a 26-year-old woman, police said on Saturday. Bairia Circle Officer Ashok Kumar Mishra said they booked the district BJP's backward classes wing general secretary Ranjit Maurya on the complaint of the woman on Friday night. According to the woman, the incident took place around 10 pm on Thursday night when the accused entered her house forcibly. The wing's district president Lal Bahadur confirmed that Maurya is general secretary of the cell. The woman told reporters that Maurya offered to make her vice-president of the BJP's women wing and used obscene words with her. Meanwhile, BJP MLA Surendra Singh demanded immediate arrest of Maurya and alleged police was initially "hesitating" in lodging the FIR. ''The FIR was registered when I intervened after the victim and her mother met me,'' the MLA said, adding that he has informed senior party leaders about it. The MLA said he will fight for ensuring justice to the victim.

