World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games; Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president and more

Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games

Two Tibetan students chained themselves to the Olympic rings outside the Swiss headquarters of the International Olympic Committee on Saturday to call for an international boycott of next year's winter games. The pair were part of the latest protest against the 2022 Olympic Games over Beijing's abuse of human rights and its treatment of minorities.

Palestinians vote in local elections amid rising anger with Abbas

Palestinians held municipal elections in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Saturday in a rare democratic exercise and amid rising anger with President Mahmoud Abbas after he cancelled planned legislative and presidential votes earlier this year. More than 400,000 Palestinians were eligible to cast ballots for representatives in 154 village councils in the West Bank, where Abbas' Palestinian Authority has limited self-rule. Municipal votes are typically held every four or five years.

Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday that Tehran was serious in its nuclear talks with world powers in Vienna, the official IRNA news agency reported. Indirect U.S.-Iranian talks to revive a 2015 Iran nuclear deal resumed on Thursday in the Austrian capital. Diplomats from France, Britain, Germany, Russia and China shuttle between the two sides because Tehran refuses direct contact with Washington.

Guatemala seeks aid, smuggler crackdown after Mexico migrant deaths

Guatemala urged the United States on Friday to invest in the country and elsewhere in Central America to boost development, and called for a crackdown on people-smuggling gangs after dozens of migrants died in a truck crash in Mexico. Officials from Guatemala and Mexico pledged to tackle international people-smuggling networks they blamed for Thursday's accident that killed 55 mostly Guatemalan migrants.

China orders COVID-19 tests for travel with some border cities

China has ordered some border cities to beef up vigilance against COVID-19 with measures such as mandatory testing for travellers, in its effort to prevent clusters caused by viruses arriving from abroad. Since mid-October, locally-transmitted symptomatic cases have risen to more than 2,000, with several small northern towns on the borders with Russia or Mongolia, among the hardest-hit, as health resources there are sparser than in major cities.

Serbs vote to start quitting Bosnia's key institutions in secessionist move

Serb lawmakers voted on Friday to start work on pulling their autonomous Serb Republic out of Bosnia's armed forces, judiciary and tax system, in a non-binding motion meant to pave the way for secession from Bosnia. The three institutions represent key pillars of joint security, rule of law and the economic system in Bosnia, which was divided into two autonomous regions - the Serb Republic and the Federation dominated by Croats and Bosniaks - after its 1992-1995 war.

U.S. Secretary of State met with European counterparts to discuss Iran deal

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday held a "productive" meeting with counterparts from Britain, Germany and France, including a discussion of the Iran nuclear deal, a State Department spokesperson said on Saturday. Talks between Iran and world powers over reviving a 2015 nuclear deal resumed in Vienna on Thursday.

Philosopher Sandel says Saudi reforms need critical thinking to succeed

Saudi authorities' willingness to promote critical thinking will determine if a reform drive launched there succeeds, American political philosopher Michael Sandel said after participating in the ultra-conservative kingdom's first-ever philosophy conference. Sandel, a Harvard University professor described by the Times Literary Supplement as the "most important and influential living philosopher", spoke to Reuters after discussing notions of morality, justice and universal duty with Saudi students.

California man charged in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot flees to Belarus

A California man charged with assaulting police in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and using a metal barricade as a battering ram has fled the United States and is believed to have taken refuge in Belarus, federal prosecutors said on Friday. Evan Neumann, 49, was indicted on Friday on 14 criminal counts stemming from the deadly Capitol siege by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, expanding on charges originally contained in a criminal complaint filed against Neumann in March.

Dubai says it welcomed 4.88 million visitors in Jan-Oct period

Dubai welcomed 4.88 million visitors in the period January- October 2021, its Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) said on Saturday, adding that international visitors in the month of October alone had exceeded one million. The figures reflect improving momentum and stability in a hospitality industry battered by the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting lockdowns, the DET said. It gave no comparable figure for the same period in 2020.

