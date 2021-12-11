US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court leaves Texas abortion curbs intact but allows suit; Biden highlights concerns for U.S. democracy in tribute to Senator Bob Dole and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. Supreme Court leaves Texas abortion curbs intact but allows suit

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday left in place a ban on most abortions in Texas but allowed a legal challenge to proceed, with the fate of the Republican-backed measure that allows private citizens to enforce it still hanging in the balance. The justices in an 8-1 ruling lifted a block on lower court proceedings and permitted a lawsuit by abortion providers, which may pave the way for a federal judge to block the nation's toughest abortion law at least in part. The conservative-majority court on Sept. 1 declined to halt the law on the day it took effect. It also dismissed on Friday a separate challenge by President Joe Biden's administration.

Many trapped, two dead as tornado hits nursing home in Arkansas - media

A score of people were trapped on Friday in a nursing home in northeastern Arkansas after it was struck by a tornado that killed two people and injured five, media said, citing a county official. The tornado that hit the nursing home in the city of Monette was among a string of tornadoes in the region, including one in the nearby town of Truman, according to the channel KAIT, an affiliate of broadcaster NBC in Jonesboro.

Republicans argue Biden's $1.75 trillion social plan would add to deficit

Republicans in the U.S. Congress attacked Democratic President Joe Biden's proposed $1.75 trillion social bill on Friday, releasing a nonpartisan estimate that said it could increase the federal deficit by $3 trillion over a decade if its programs are made permanent. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham had asked the Congressional Budget Office to calculate the bill's effects https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/whats-bidens-175-trillion-build-back-better-package-2021-11-05 on the deficit if programs -- including a child tax credit and free preschool for all 3- and 4-year-olds -- would continue over 10 years, rather than phasing out sooner as proposed by Democrats.

Assange one step closer to extradition to United States

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Friday moved a step closer to facing criminal charges in the United States for one of the biggest ever leaks of classified information after Washington won an appeal over his extradition in an English court. U.S. authorities accuse Australian-born Assange, 50, of 18 counts relating to WikiLeaks' release of vast troves of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables which they said had put lives in danger.

Biden highlights concerns for U.S. democracy in tribute to Senator Bob Dole

President Joe Biden highlighted Senator Bob Dole's concerns about U.S. democracy in a tribute on Friday to the former Republican presidential candidate, a World War II veteran Biden called a hero. Dole, who died on Sunday at age 98, was heralded at a service at the Washington National Cathedral attended by Biden and his wife Jill, Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, former President Bill Clinton, former Vice President Mike Pence, Republican and Democratic leaders from the U.S. House and Senate, as well as actor Tom Hanks.

At least 50 people likely killed as tornadoes rip through Kentucky, governor says

At least 50 people were likely to have been killed in a devastating outbreak of tornadoes that ripped through Kentucky and several other U.S. states late Friday and early Saturday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said. Multiple tornadoes touched down overnight across the state causing damage in more than a dozen counties. The primary tornado traveled more than 200 miles (320 km) across Kentucky, Beshear told an early morning news conference.

Prosecution rests case in Ghislaine Maxwell sex abuse trial

Prosecutors in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial rested their case on Friday after a fourth woman testified that the British socialite set her up for a sexual encounter with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein when she was a teenager. Maxwell, 59, will now have an opportunity to mount a defense in the trial, which is moving faster than initially expected. An attorney for Maxwell said on Friday the defense anticipated its case would last no more than four days, and more likely two or three. Proceedings will resume on Dec. 16.

California man charged in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot flees to Belarus

A California man charged with assaulting police in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and using a metal barricade as a battering ram has fled the United States and is believed to have taken refuge in Belarus, federal prosecutors said on Friday. Evan Neumann, 49, was indicted on Friday on 14 criminal counts stemming from the deadly Capitol siege by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, expanding on charges originally contained in a criminal complaint filed against Neumann in March.

Many trapped after Amazon warehouse roof collapse near U.S. city of St. Louis

Many people were trapped after a roof partially collapsed at an Amazon.com Inc warehouse near the U.S. city of St. Louis late on Friday after tornadoes and strong storms roared through the area, local authorities said. The Colinsville Emergency Management Agency said it was a "mass casualty incident", adding that multiple people were trapped inside the warehouse in Edwardsville, southern Illinois.

Biden jokes about poor cooking skills in late-night TV debut on 'Tonight Show'

U.S. President Joe Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, vowed to combat inflation, and joked about his lack of cooking skills during his first late-night TV appearance on NBC's "Tonight Show" on Friday. Biden, 79, told host Jimmy Fallon that he and first lady Jill Biden had convinced the White House staff to let them make their own breakfast at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)