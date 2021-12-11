Left Menu

India in pain but will work harder to face every challenge from inside and outside country: PM Modi

PTI | Balrampur | Updated: 11-12-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 19:23 IST
India is in pain after the passing away of its first Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat but it will not stop or pause and will strive harder to face every challenge from inside and outside the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday and stressed that the work to strengthen the armed forces would continue at a rapid pace.

The prime minister, who was addressing a rally in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur after inaugurating the Saryu Canal National Project, began his speech by paying tributes to Rawat and all other security personnel who lost their lives in the December 8 helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu and said the nation is standing with their families.

Modi said the passing away of Gen Rawat is a great loss to the nation. ''It is a huge loss for every patriot of the country. The entire country witnessed General Rawat's bravery and his efforts in making the forces atmanirbhar (self-reliant),'' he said.

''Wherever Gen Rawat is, he will see his Bharat moving forward with a new resolve in coming days,'' he said.

Whether increasing the security on borders, strengthening border infrastructure, making the armed forces self-reliant, or increasing tri-services co-ordination, many such works will continue to progress rapidly, Modi said.

''India is in pain, but despite the pain, we never let it stop our progress. India will not stop. India will not pause. Indians will together work harder, face every challenge both inside and outside the country and make India more powerful and prosperous,'' the prime minister said.

Prime Minister Modi prayed for the early recovery of lone survivor of the IAF helicopter crash Varun Singh, who is from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh.

