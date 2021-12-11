KMC polls: TMC manifesto stresses on better civic, health services

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday released its manifesto for the upcoming Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections, stressing on providing better civic and health services to the residents.

The TMC leadership cautioned party workers against being ''over-confident'' and urged all the candidates to take everybody along in the polls, scheduled on December 19.

The TMC, which has been in power in KMC for the last two tenures since 2010, in its manifesto titled 'Kolkatar 10 Diganta' (10-point vision document for Kolkata) stressed on providing a better drainage system and fast redressal of civic issues.

''There is no scope for being overconfident. I would request all the candidates to take everybody along in the polls. I urge Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to allow us to take out a victory rally after winning the KMC board for the third consecutive term,'' TMC Lok Sabha party leader Sudip Bandopadhyay said at the manifesto release programme.

TMC state chief Subrata Bakshi, while speaking at the function, said that special stress will be given to improving the drainage system of the city.

''Special stress will be given on improving the drainage system. In every ward, we would set up a grievance address cell. For better management of the menace of dengue, 30 dengue control centres would come up in the city,'' he said.

The ruling party in West Bengal, in the manifesto, promised to further modernise the eastern metropolis while retaining its heritage and culture.

''City roads, which have time and again come under the scanner for its poor upkeep, will be the focus for the civic body this time around. Plans for white topping of all major thoroughfares and black topping of tertiary roads will be completed over the next five years,'' it said.

The party also promised to conduct annual cultural festivals, and initiate a pilot art-district project, under which local artists will beautify city walls.

TMC also promised to create an electric vehicle-friendly environment, with charging stations dotting the city.

''SHE toilet complexes have also been planned in every ward, equipped with bathing areas and baby care rooms for the convenience of women,'' the manifesto said.

Elections to the 144-ward KMC will be held on December 19 and the results will be declared on December 21.

