Zila parishad, panchayat samiti polls to be held in 4 districts of Rajasthan on Sunday

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-12-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 20:06 IST
Voting for the first phase of the panchayat samiti and zila parishad elections in Baran, Kota, Ganganagar and Karauli districts of Rajasthan will be held on Sunday.

All necessary arrangements for free, fair, peaceful and secure polling have been made, State Election Commissioner P S Mehra said here on Saturday.

Voting will be held from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm, and 1,434 polling stations have been set up, Mehra said in a statement.

Polling for the second and the third phase of the elections will be held on December 15 and 18 respectively, and counting of votes will take place on December 21, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

