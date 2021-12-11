US, Pak should have deeper engagement to promote stability, development for Afghan people: PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that Pakistan and the US must have deeper engagement to promote the shared objectives of peace, stability and economic development to support the Afghan people by taking all possible measures to prevent a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse.

Welcoming a four-member delegation of US senators, Khan also said the two countries should work in close cooperation to address the security threats in the region, including terrorism.

"Pakistan valued its long-standing relationship with the United States and was committed to expanding it in all spheres, particularly in the economic dimension," he said while welcoming the delegation that arrived in Pakistan on Friday night amidst latest unease in the ties with Pakistan due to its decision to boycott the Democracy Summit hosted by US President Joe Biden.

He emphasised that Pakistan and the US must have deeper engagement to promote the shared objectives of peace, stability and economic development, particularly underscoring the urgent need to support the Afghan people by taking all possible measures to prevent a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse.

Khan also highlighted the importance of closer cooperation to address the security threats in the region, including terrorism.

The four member US delegation consisted of senators Angus King, Richard Burr, John Cornyn and Benjamin Sasse.

All four senators are members of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, while Senator King is also a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The Prime Minister reiterated that a deeper and stronger partnership between the two countries was mutually beneficial and critical for the region's peace, security and prosperity.

Recalling collective struggles of Pakistan and the US over the decades in promoting peace and security globally, the Senators appreciated Pakistan's recent contribution in evacuation of the American nationals and others from Afghanistan post-15 August when the Taliban seized power in Kabul.

The Senators reaffirmed their commitment to a stable and broad-based Pakistan-US bilateral relationship.

They emphasised that, given the size of Pakistan's population as well as its geo-strategic location, the US and Pakistan should make determined efforts to promote trade, investment and economic cooperation.

