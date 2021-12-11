Render mass resignation in favour of Special status to Andhra: Naidu to YSRCP MPs

Attacking the YSRCP government, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu asked its MPs to render mass resignation in support of special category status to the state.

Naidu said, "When Jagan Mohan Reddy was in opposition, he had said that if all 25 Lok Sabha resign, the Union government may grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh."

Naidu said, "Taking a u-turn after becoming Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that since the BJP won with sufficient numbers in Lok Sabha, they did not need the support of YSRCP in the union government. Hence, we could only request the government to grant special category status to the status." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)