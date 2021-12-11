Farmers to vacate Ghazipur border fully by Dec 15: Tikait
BKUs national spokesman Rakesh Tikait said the government has scrapped its contentious agriculture laws and agreed to sort out other problems. Tikait said he will be returning home after seeing off all farmers.
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said farmers will fully vacate their protest site on the Delhi border here by December 15 as their first group left for Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.
Meanwhile, farmers here celebrated the repeal of the farm laws by distributing sweets. BKU's national spokesman Rakesh Tikait said the government has scrapped its contentious agriculture laws and agreed to sort out other problems. A large portion of the Ghazipur border would be vacated on Sunday, though it will be fully vacated by December 15, he said. Tikait said he will be returning home after seeing off all farmers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
