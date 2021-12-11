Left Menu

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL32 RJ-SURJEWALA-CONGRESS RALLY Sunday rally will be decisive against arrogant Modi government Congress Jaipur Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Saturday said the partys Mehangai Hatao Maharally in Jaipur on December 12 will be a decisive fight against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 20:32 IST
New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.
  • Country:
  • India

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

FARMERS-LD RETURN Celebrations break out as Punjab, Haryana farmers head home after 'victory' of their protests Chandigarh: Farmers from Punjab and Haryana were accorded a rousing welcome with sweets and garlands at several points on their return journey on Saturday for the ''victory'' of their protests after the suspension of the agitation against the repealed farm laws.

DES13 PB-SAD-SUKHBIR One of 2 deputy CMs to be from BSP if SAD-BSP alliance forms govt in Punjab: Sukhbir Badal Banga (Pb): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said if the SAD-BSP alliance forms the next government in Punjab, one of the two deputy chief ministers will be from the Mayawati-led party.

DES24 PB-FARMERS-AMARINDER Singh welcomes farmers returning from Delhi, hopes Punjab govt fulfils pending commitments Chandigarh: Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday hailed the successful completion of a farmers' agitation at Delhi's borders against three contentious agriculture laws of the Centre as they headed back home after 380 days. DEL38 UP-PM-2NDLD RALLY PM inaugurates Saryu canal project in UP, exhorts farmers to consider natural farming Balrampur (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday exhorted farmers to adopt natural farming saying it will help not only save water but also produce better crops, and invited them to join a mega programme on it on December 16 as it would prove beneficial to them.

DEL36 PM-AKHILESH-BARBS Saryu project: Akhilesh calls BJP 'kainchijivi''; Modi says he may have cut ribbon in 'childhood' Lucknow/Balrampur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Samajwadi Party chief on Saturday traded barbs over the Saryu canal project, with the opposition leader calling the BJP government ''kainchijivi'' and the PM saying he might have cut its ribbon in ''childhood''.

DES34 UP-NADDA Jinnah is theirs, 'ganna' is ours: Nadda on Oppn Meerut: Claiming that his party’s government in Uttar Pradesh made record payment to sugarcane farmers, BJP national president J P Nadda attacked the Opposition, saying ''Jinnah is theirs and ‘ganna’ is ours''. DEL32 RJ-SURJEWALA-CONGRESS RALLY Sunday rally will be decisive against ''arrogant'' Modi government: Congress Jaipur: Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Saturday said the party's 'Mehangai Hatao Maharally' in Jaipur on December 12 will be a decisive fight against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

 Global
3
Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021