New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

FARMERS-LD RETURN Celebrations break out as Punjab, Haryana farmers head home after 'victory' of their protests Chandigarh: Farmers from Punjab and Haryana were accorded a rousing welcome with sweets and garlands at several points on their return journey on Saturday for the ''victory'' of their protests after the suspension of the agitation against the repealed farm laws.

DES13 PB-SAD-SUKHBIR One of 2 deputy CMs to be from BSP if SAD-BSP alliance forms govt in Punjab: Sukhbir Badal Banga (Pb): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said if the SAD-BSP alliance forms the next government in Punjab, one of the two deputy chief ministers will be from the Mayawati-led party.

DES24 PB-FARMERS-AMARINDER Singh welcomes farmers returning from Delhi, hopes Punjab govt fulfils pending commitments Chandigarh: Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday hailed the successful completion of a farmers' agitation at Delhi's borders against three contentious agriculture laws of the Centre as they headed back home after 380 days. DEL38 UP-PM-2NDLD RALLY PM inaugurates Saryu canal project in UP, exhorts farmers to consider natural farming Balrampur (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday exhorted farmers to adopt natural farming saying it will help not only save water but also produce better crops, and invited them to join a mega programme on it on December 16 as it would prove beneficial to them.

DEL36 PM-AKHILESH-BARBS Saryu project: Akhilesh calls BJP 'kainchijivi''; Modi says he may have cut ribbon in 'childhood' Lucknow/Balrampur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Samajwadi Party chief on Saturday traded barbs over the Saryu canal project, with the opposition leader calling the BJP government ''kainchijivi'' and the PM saying he might have cut its ribbon in ''childhood''.

DES34 UP-NADDA Jinnah is theirs, 'ganna' is ours: Nadda on Oppn Meerut: Claiming that his party’s government in Uttar Pradesh made record payment to sugarcane farmers, BJP national president J P Nadda attacked the Opposition, saying ''Jinnah is theirs and ‘ganna’ is ours''. DEL32 RJ-SURJEWALA-CONGRESS RALLY Sunday rally will be decisive against ''arrogant'' Modi government: Congress Jaipur: Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Saturday said the party's 'Mehangai Hatao Maharally' in Jaipur on December 12 will be a decisive fight against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

