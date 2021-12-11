MP: RSS leader slams those posting derogatory comments on Gen Rawat

Senior RSS leader J Nand Kumar on Saturday lashed out at those posting objectionable comments over the death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, and claimed that some of them have the backing of Leftist elements.

Police have arrested at least two persons in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat over derogatory comments about Rawat, who along with his wife and 11 others died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8.

Kumar, who is convener of the RSS-affiliated Prajna Pravah, said here that people who were writing such uncalled for posts were mostly Pakistanis.

But there was a section in India as well which has the support of forces connected to the Left ideology, he alleged.

"Gen Rawat was not a leader of a political party. He was always there to protect all, even those who on his demise are writing uncalled for content on social media or reacting by posting smiley. This behaviour on social media is very unfortunate,'' he told reporters.

On demand from some quarters that freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar be given Bharat Ratna, Nand Kumar said somebody like him should have been given the highest civilian award immediately after Independence.

He also claimed that a massive misinformation campaign is being run saying that Savarkar pleaded for mercy from the British government when he was incarcerated at the Cellular Jail in Andaman. Many other leaders who revolted against the foreign rule had written such petitions to secure release from jail and serve the nation, the RSS leader said.

He also said that the country needs a Uniform Civil Code, but before enacting it a big campaign should be run to explain why it is necessary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)