One of 2 deputy CMs to be from BSP if SAD alliance forms govt in Punjab: Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said if the SAD-BSP alliance forms the next government in Punjab, one of the two deputy chief ministers will be from the Mayawati-led party. The SAD had forged an alliance with the BSP after snapping its ties with the BJP over the farm laws.

The SAD had earlier said if the coalition comes to power, then a Scheduled Castes (SC) MLA and a Hindu legislators will be sworn-in as deputy chief ministers.

''I have announced that one of the deputy chief ministers will be from the BSP,'' Badal told reporters after addressing a public gathering at Banga.

According to the seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties, the BSP will field candidates on 20 of the 117 Assembly seats in Punjab, while the rest will be contested by the SAD.

Training guns on Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Badal said, "He has been making announcements only and has not delivered on any of his announcements." The SAD leader asked the chief minister "why the sugarcane growers were being discriminated against despite assurances given by the CM".

He claimed dues of sugarcane growers had not been cleared till now.

Badal also hit out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "for not implementing any of the promises he was making in Punjab, in Delhi".

He claimed in Delhi contractual employees had been agitating for 10 years for regularisation of their services but in vain.

