Left Menu

Pawar says women should react strongly to intimidation, praises Mumbai Mayor

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 20:51 IST
Pawar says women should react strongly to intimidation, praises Mumbai Mayor
Speaking at an event here, the former Union minister said Pednekar recently got a letter containing threats and abuse. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Saturday said women should react fearlessly if there is an attempt to threaten or intimidate them, and cited the example of Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

Speaking at an event here, the former Union minister said Pednekar recently got a letter containing threats and abuse.

''She spoke out openly against the threat. She got support and people had to issue clarifications,'' he said.

''If women react to such things (attempts to intimidate or threaten) instead of being scared, no one will dare trouble them,'' the NCP chief said.

The Mumbai Mayor on Friday filed a police complaint after receiving a letter threatening to kill her family members.

The Shiv Sena, to which Pednekar belongs, is part of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra along with the NCP and Congress. PTI MR KRK KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

 Global
3
Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021