AAP's Sanjay Singh demands security for 17 girls molested in UP town

Singh alleged the administration failed to move swiftly in the matter and only filed an FIR on December 5 in the incident which took place on November 18.Reportedly, 17 girl students in Majlis Tofir village were taken to another school on pretext of a practical exam where they were locked up for night and allegedly molested by two school managers.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 11-12-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 21:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Rajya Sabha MP from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Sanjay Singh on Saturday demanded security for 17 school girls who were allegedly molested inside a school last month. The leader visited the families of the victim girls here in Majlis Tofir village and assured them of justice. He also demanded from authorities that the matter be tried at a fast track court and the culprits be brought to account within six months. Singh alleged the administration failed to move swiftly in the matter and only filed an FIR on December 5 in the incident which took place on November 18.

Reportedly, 17 girl students in Majlis Tofir village were taken to another school on pretext of a practical exam where they were locked up for night and allegedly molested by two school managers. Police arrested school managers Yogesh Chouhan and Arjun Singh on December 5.

Testimony of two girls was recorded before a magistrate earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

