BJP to distribute 'prasad', booklet to around 8 lakh houses on Dec 13 after inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath corridor

Varanasi is all set for the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 13. After the prayer and bhog, there will be 'prasad' distribution to 8 lakh houses with a booklet.

Along with the Varanasi BJP team, a team from Delhi has also reached the city to ensure all the arrangements. BJP national team including Tarun Chugh, national general secretary, Kuldeep Chahal, General secretary, KK Sharma and Rituraj reached Varanasi to ensure all arrangements are done in a proper manner.

The inauguration will be on a grand level with Diwali-like celebrations, prayers, yagyas in the presence of the Chief Ministres of the BJP ruled states, saints, priests, acharayas etc. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath corridor on December 13 and will have a discussion the next day with the core members of Varanasi BJP. (ANI)

