Left Menu

BJP to distribute 'prasad', booklet to around 8 lakh houses on Dec 13 after inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath corridor

Varanasi is all set for the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 13.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 22:16 IST
BJP to distribute 'prasad', booklet to around 8 lakh houses on Dec 13 after inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath corridor
BJP to distribute 'prasad', booklet to around 8 lakh houses on Dec 13 after inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath corridor. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Varanasi is all set for the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 13. After the prayer and bhog, there will be 'prasad' distribution to 8 lakh houses with a booklet.

Along with the Varanasi BJP team, a team from Delhi has also reached the city to ensure all the arrangements. BJP national team including Tarun Chugh, national general secretary, Kuldeep Chahal, General secretary, KK Sharma and Rituraj reached Varanasi to ensure all arrangements are done in a proper manner.

The inauguration will be on a grand level with Diwali-like celebrations, prayers, yagyas in the presence of the Chief Ministres of the BJP ruled states, saints, priests, acharayas etc. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath corridor on December 13 and will have a discussion the next day with the core members of Varanasi BJP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

 Global
3
Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021