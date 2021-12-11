Left Menu

No place in India for those disrespecting national heroes: BJP leader

There is no place in the country for those who disgrace national icons, senior BJP leader and former legislator Devender Rana said Saturday, taking exception to inappropriate social media emojis over the death of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat in a chopper crash.Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here, he said such social media behaviour is unacceptable.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-12-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 22:23 IST
No place in India for those disrespecting national heroes: BJP leader
  • Country:
  • India

There is no place in the country for those who disgrace national icons, senior BJP leader and former legislator Devender Rana said Saturday, taking exception to inappropriate social media emojis over the death of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat in a chopper crash.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here, he said such social media behaviour is unacceptable. “Those living in the country cannot disgrace national icons and anybody wishing to do so has no place in India. They should be identified and tackled sternly as per law,” he said. Gen Rawat, his wife and 11 others lost their lives when their helicopter crashed in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Describing General Rawat as an able soldier, world-renowned military strategist and India’s pride, Rana said the entire nation is grieving the martyrdom of 13 bravehearts.

“And, nobody has to belittle their martyrdom,” he said, adding freedom of speech does not mean indulging in anti-national activities. “Nation comes first and it is supreme. Nobody should dare disrespect the national heroes or celebrate the adversaries,” the BJP leader said.

Exuding confidence that the BJP will form the next government in Jammu and Kashmir, Rana said all regions, irrespective of religion or caste shall get a fair deal in development and jobs with no region having hegemony over the other.

“With a sense of confidence, I am telling you that the BJP will form the government in J&K on its own”, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

 Global
3
Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021