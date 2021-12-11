Left Menu

Biden directs immediate surge of federal resources to tornado-hit areas

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 22:27 IST
Biden directs immediate surge of federal resources to tornado-hit areas
US President Joe Biden (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday directed that federal resources be surged to locations with the greatest need after a series of tornadoes and severe weather ripped through seven U.S. states, the White House said. Biden was briefed about the devastating tornadoes by Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), White House Homeland Security Adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall, and other senior officials, it said.

FEMA is sending emergency response personnel, water and other needed commodities to the region, and Biden's order will make other federal resources and personnel available.

