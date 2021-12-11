Left Menu

Biren Singh govt should demand repeal of AFSPA in Manipur, withdraw disturbed area status : Cong

The Manipur Congress on Saturday demanded that N Biren Singh-helmed BJP government seek the repeal of Armed Forces Special Powers Act, 1958 and withdraw the disturbed area status from the state.The Manipur chief minister should join his counterparts in Meghalaya and Nagaland in their demand for repealing AFSPA, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee working president K Meghachandra Singh said.He also demanded that the state cabinet take a resolution to the effect.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 11-12-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 22:33 IST
Biren Singh govt should demand repeal of AFSPA in Manipur, withdraw disturbed area status : Cong
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Manipur Congress on Saturday demanded that N Biren Singh-helmed BJP government seek the repeal of Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 and withdraw the disturbed area status from the state.

The Manipur chief minister should join his counterparts in Meghalaya and Nagaland in their demand for repealing AFSPA, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee working president K Meghachandra Singh said.

He also demanded that the state cabinet take a resolution to the effect. He said that Biren Singh had said at every election campaign meeting that the law and order has improved in the state during his regime. ''If it is so then his (Biren Singh's) government should withdraw the disturbed area status in Manipur. It should also ask the Centre to repeal AFSPA from the north eastern states,'' he told reporters.

''It should be easy for the BJP government in the state and its allies National Peoples Party and Naga Peoples Front as a part of 'double engine' (same party in power as at the Centre) government,'' he said.

The disturbed area status has been declared by Manipur government from time to time under the Armed Forces Special Power Act, (AFSPA), 1958. The Biren Singh government had in December last year extended the disturbed area status in the state for a year barring Imphal municipal area.

It was the erstwhile Congress regime in the state which had withdrawn the disturbed areas status in the Imphal municipal area, Meghachandra Singh said. Referring to the killing of 13 civilians by security personnel in Nagaland's Mon district, the Congress leader said that such incidents had taken place in Manipur too in the past. ''It might be repeated in Manipur as the armed forces are protected by AFSPA,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

 Global
3
Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021