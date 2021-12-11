Left Menu

BJP MPs from northeast meet PM Modi to discuss key issues concerning the region

A delegation of BJP MPs led by party president JP Nadda from Northeast met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Saturday to discuss key issues concerning the region.

BJP MPs from northeast meet PM Modi to discuss key issues concerning the region
A delegation of BJP MPs led by party president JP Nadda from Northeast met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Saturday to discuss key issues concerning the region.

"A delegation of BJP MPs from Northeast, led by BJP President JP Nadda and BJP's National General Secretary B L Santhosh to discuss the key issues concerning the region. Northeast is progressing at a rapid pace, all thanks to PM Modi ji's constant support and guidance," tweeted BJP MP from Mangaldoi Dilip Saikia.

