Harris congratulates new Honduran president Castro, seeks to deepen ties

Harris and Castro discussed their shared interest in tackling the root causes of migration, including by increasing economic opportunity, combating corruption, addressing security threats, and improving access to health and education, it said in a statement. "They committed to working together and deepening the partnership between the United States and Honduras," it added, but gave no details.

Reuters | Wilmington | Updated: 11-12-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 23:06 IST
Harris congratulates new Honduran president Castro, seeks to deepen ties
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris congratulated Xiomara Castro on her historic victory as Honduras' first female president in a telephone call on Friday, and discussed ways to deepen ties with the Central American country, the White House said.

"They committed to working together and deepening the partnership between the United States and Honduras," it added, but gave no details. A senior administration official told Reuters on Friday that Washington was ready to "surge" economic aid to Castro's new government.

Castro, a former first lady whose political career was launched after she led a national protest movement against a 2009 coup that ousted her husband Manuel Zelaya as president, stressed commitments to women's rights in her election campaign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

