BMS to hold meeting on January 5 to discuss strategy against Centre's privatisation plans

RSS affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh will hold a meeting on January 5 in Hyderabad to discuss the strategy "to oppose the privatisation plans of the central government", its secretary Girishchandra Arya has said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 23:50 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
RSS affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh will hold a meeting on January 5 in Hyderabad to discuss the strategy "to oppose the privatisation plans of the central government", its secretary Girishchandra Arya has said. "BMS will hold a crucial meeting in Hyderabad on the disinvestment policies of the central government. In this meeting, further strategies will be discussed to oppose the privatization plans of the central government. Members from all over the country will take part in the meeting, " he said.

BMS had called a nationwide demonstration regarding the issue on October 28. Arya said public sector undertakings have always been the backbone of the country.

"BMS is opposing the asset monetisation of the central government. It is not right to sell the institutions that started after independence in the hands of the private sector. BMS has been saying that PSUs have always worked to strengthen the country and have been the backbone of the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

