If Lalu doesn't control his children, repercussions will be serious: Sadhu Yadav warns RJD supremo

A war of words between RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's son, Tej Pratap Yadav, and his uncle Sadhu Yadav intensified on Saturday as the latter hit out saying that if Lalu does not control his children, there will be serious repercussions.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 11-12-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 23:55 IST
Sadhu Yadav (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A war of words between RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's son, Tej Pratap Yadav, and his uncle Sadhu Yadav intensified on Saturday as the latter hit out saying that if Lalu does not control his children, there will be serious repercussions. Speaking to ANI, Sadhu Yadav said, "We served Lalu Yadav. Nobody knew him earlier. People knew him after he got married in my family. During the Emergency imposed by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Lalu had stayed at my home for three years. We struggled together in the past. Now if his children try to mortify me, will I keep silent? If Lalu Prasad and his wife do not control their children, there will be serious repercussions. I am warning them. I will expose everyone, be it Tejashwi or Tej Pratap."

Sadhu further threatened the family and said that he would destroy the family if they comment against him. "You are doing the wrong deeds. If anybody tries to comment on me, I will destroy the whole family. They will not be able to face the entire society and nation. If anybody talks with evidence with me, I will talk, or else I will destroy him. I will not tolerate it," he told ANI.

"Did I accuse Lalu Prasad Yadav in the 'Fodder scam'? Shivanand Tiwari did it. He registered the FIR. Was it my fault? They have been torturing me mentally for the past 12 years when the whole country is witnessing their dirty deeds," Sadhu added. Hitting back at Sadhu, Tej Pratap Yadav, in a tweet, dared him to stand in front of the RJD leader. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

