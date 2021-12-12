Left Menu

India Modi's personal Twitter handle 'briefly compromised' -Prime Minister's Office

Twitter took the necessary steps to secure the compromised account as soon as it became aware of the activity, a Twitter spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters, adding an investigation revealed no signs of any other impacted accounts at present. A similar incident had occurred https://reut.rs/33nSk59 with the Twitter handle of Modi's personal website @narendramodi_in in September 2020, with a series of tweets asking followers to donate to a relief fund through cryptocurrency.

Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2021 04:47 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 04:47 IST
India Modi's personal Twitter handle 'briefly compromised' -Prime Minister's Office

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal Twitter handle was "very briefly compromised," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet https://bit.ly/3DGP0P3 early on Sunday. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the Prime Minister's personal twitter handle @narendramodi was immediately secured, PMO India's tweet said, adding any tweet shared during the brief period when the account was compromised must be ignored.

It was not immediately known how long the personal Twitter handle of Modi, which has over 73 million followers, was compromised. Twitter took the necessary steps to secure the compromised account as soon as it became aware of the activity, a Twitter spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters, adding an investigation revealed no signs of any other impacted accounts at present.

A similar incident had occurred https://reut.rs/33nSk59 with the Twitter handle of Modi's personal website @narendramodi_in in September 2020, with a series of tweets asking followers to donate to a relief fund through cryptocurrency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Sport-British government to develop new concussion protocols; Soccer-Spain's LaLiga clubs approve CVC 1.9 billion euro capital injection and more

Sports News Roundup: Sport-British government to develop new concussion prot...

 Global
4
Man with travel history to Zimbabwe, South Africa tests positive for Omicron in Delhi, second patient of new Covid variant in city: Sources

Man with travel history to Zimbabwe, South Africa tests positive for Omicron...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021