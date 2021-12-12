Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul & Priyanka set to attend rally against price rise in Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-12-2021 09:59 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 09:59 IST
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul & Priyanka set to attend rally against price rise in Jaipur
Congress President Sonia Gandhi along with leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will attend a national-level party rally in Jaipur against rising inflation on Sunday afternoon.

Congress leaders from various parts of Rajasthan have already arrived in Jaipur to take part in the rally, which will be held at Vidhyadhar Nagar stadium.

''Today is a historic day for Rajasthan when a national rally is being organized in Jaipur to protest against the rising inflation due to wrong policies of the central government, in which all the senior leaders of the party including the top Congress leadership are participating,'' Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

''I welcome Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to the land of Rajasthan,'' he said.

He said a message will be sent across the country from the rally that the time has come to oppose the wrong policies of the BJP government at the Centre.

The rally will pave the way for the downfall of the NDA government, Gehlot said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

