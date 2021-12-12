Left Menu

Peoples Conference alleges 'partisan approach' after administration denies nod for rally

The party functionaries said it was highly unfortunate that their repeated requests were denied due to COVID concerns while other parties are facilitated and allowed a free hand to hold public rallies. We urge dckupwara to avoid partisan approach in enforcing COVID protocols, read a tweet on the partys official handle.PC general secretary Imran Reza Ansari, too, questioned the administrations stand.

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (PC) led by Sajjad Lone on Sunday alleged the ''partisan approach'' of the authorities after they were denied permission to hold a convention in Kupwara.

The PC leaders said while the Kupwara district administration ''facilitated'' public gatherings of other parties, their party was repeatedly denied permission citing COVID-19. The party functionaries said it was “highly unfortunate” that their repeated requests were denied due to COVID concerns while other parties “are facilitated and allowed a free hand to hold public rallies”. “We urge @dckupwara to avoid partisan approach in enforcing COVID protocols,” read a tweet on the party's official handle.

PC general secretary Imran Reza Ansari, too, questioned the administration's stand. ''I am in wonderment. In the context of Omicron, DC Kupwara has no problems in allowing other parties to hold rallies. But what covid protocol has DC Kupwara hidden from the scientific community which warranted denial of holding rally by our party just a week back. (Permission) denied 3 times,” Ansari tweeted.

