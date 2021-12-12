DMK district secretaries meet on Dec 18
- Country:
- India
A meeting of district secretaries, to be presided over by party president M K Stalin, would be held here on December 18, the ruling DMK announced on Sunday. The meeting should be attended by Members of Parliament and MLAs as well, senior leader and party general secretary Duraimurugan said in a press release.
'Kalaignar Arangam' in party headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam' shall be the venue of the meeting, which would commence at 5.30 PM, the party said.
Elections to urban local bodies are expected to be announced by the state election commission.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Parliament
- Kalaignar Arangam'
- Duraimurugan
- Anna Arivalayam'
- M K Stalin
ALSO READ
Mallikarjun Kharge calls Oppn parties meeting on Monday to create consensus over issues to be raised in Parliament
SKM puts off Nov 29 tractor march to Parliament: SKM leader Pal
SKM defers tractor rally to parliament scheduled on November 29
Samyukt Kisan Morcha suspends its Nov 29 tractor march to Parliament
Ahead of Parliament's winter session, Kharge hopes all opposition parties come together