Left Menu

DMK district secretaries meet on Dec 18

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-12-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 14:39 IST
DMK district secretaries meet on Dec 18
  • Country:
  • India

A meeting of district secretaries, to be presided over by party president M K Stalin, would be held here on December 18, the ruling DMK announced on Sunday. The meeting should be attended by Members of Parliament and MLAs as well, senior leader and party general secretary Duraimurugan said in a press release.

'Kalaignar Arangam' in party headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam' shall be the venue of the meeting, which would commence at 5.30 PM, the party said.

Elections to urban local bodies are expected to be announced by the state election commission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
2
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global
4
World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games; Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president and more

World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021