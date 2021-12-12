Left Menu

UP fully prepared for possible third wave of COVID-19, says CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the government is fully prepared to tackle COVID-19 in case there is a third wave.He also said India has the best COVID-19 management system in the world and Uttar Pradesh managed the pandemic situation the best in India.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-12-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 15:16 IST
UP fully prepared for possible third wave of COVID-19, says CM
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the government is fully prepared to tackle COVID-19 in case there is a third wave.

He also said India has the ''best'' COVID-19 management system in the world and Uttar Pradesh managed the pandemic situation the best in India. ''At a time when the world is apprehensive of the third wave of COVID-19, the Centre and the UP government are fully prepared. We are conducting free tests, giving free treatment, and administering vaccines free of cost, besides running a campaign to provide free food grains,'' he said during the inaugural ceremony of 'Nishulk Ration Vitaran Mahaabhiyaan' (free ration distribution campaign) here. The initiative intends to provide ration to about 15 crore people. Urging the people to get vaccinated, the chief minister said third wave in certain parts of the world has shown that those vaccinated against the virus were safer. ''The vaccine is a 'Suraksha kavach' (safety cover),'' he said.

Taking a jibe at the opposition, Adityanath said, ''Many people have run propaganda against vaccination. They have weakened the country's fight against COVID-19. They have secretly gotten themselves vaccinated but are misleading the poor for political gains.'' He claimed, ''The best COVID-19 management is in India, and in India, it is best in Uttar Pradesh,'' and urged the people to remain alert.

Referring to the free ration distribution campaign, he said, due to the 'double-engine' government, the poor will get ration twice a month.

He was also referring to the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

''Prior to 2017, food grains meant for the poor used be routed to other countries and to the mafia. The poor only waited but got nothing. The food grain scam of 2005 is known to all. There were hunger-related deaths even in 2015-16. But, our government understood the pain of the poor. Giving 'roti' (food) to the hungry person is a noble work,'' he said.

Adityanath said the state government has decided to provide free edible oil and pulses to the people if their prices soar. ''This will be effective from today,'' he said.

Under the new initiative, beneficiaries will also get a kilogram each of edible oil and salt in addition to the food grains, he said. Antyodaya cardholders on the other hand will get a kilogram each of sugar and pulses, the chief minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
2
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global
4
World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games; Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president and more

World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021