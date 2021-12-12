Left Menu

Gujarat: 44 year-old BJP MLA Asha Patel dies of dengue

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-12-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 15:37 IST
Gujarat: 44 year-old BJP MLA Asha Patel dies of dengue
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat BJP MLA Asha Patel died on Sunday while undergoing treatment for dengue in a hospital in Ahmedabad, party colleagues informed.

The 44-year-old MLA from Unjha Assembly constituency in Mehsana district died in Zydus hospital where she was on ventilator support after being admitted on Friday evening, they said.

''I inform you with profound sadness that Unjha MLA Asha Patel is no longer with us. She was admitted in Zydus hospital at Ahmedabad for treatment of dengue, but the seriousness of her case was such that despite the best efforts by a team of doctors, she could not be saved,'' former deputy chief minister Nitin Patel told reporters.

Her mortal remains will be taken to Unjha and kept in the market yard for the public to pay tribute and her last rites will be held in Siddhpur crematorium on Monday, he added.

In a statement, the Gujarat BJP said Patel was suffering from dengue soon after returning from Delhi and she lost her fight against the ailment on Sunday.

State Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi said Patel suffered from multiple organ failure.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Governor Acharya Devvrat condoled her death.

Patel, who was active in the Patidar stir for quota, was elected as MLA from Unjha for the first time in 2017 on a Congress ticket, but switched over to the ruling BJP in February, 2019 and then won a bypoll.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
2
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global
4
World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games; Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president and more

World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021