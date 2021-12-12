Putin told Biden he'd like to meet in person, Kremlin says - RIA
Russian President Vladimir Putin told his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden that he would "really want" to meet him in person when they spoke by video conference earlier this month, RIA quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Sunday.
But Putin had no particular grounds for optimism after speaking to Biden because of continued, and very serious, conceptual differences between Russia and the United States, Peskov said, according to RIA.
