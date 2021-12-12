AIADMK accuses DMK of taking credit for high number of MBBS seats in govt sector

The main opposition AIADMK on Sunday listed 'achievements' made during its regime in increasing the number of MBBS seats in the Tamil Nadu government run medical colleges and hit out at the DMK dispensation for 'portraying' such progress as its own. During the 2011-21 AIADMK rule, as many as 3,000 more MBBS seats were added in the public sector, of which 1,650 were from 11 new medical colleges, the sanction for which was obtained in 2019 from the central government, party top leader O Panneerselvam said.

As many as 700 seats were added by setting up six other medical colleges and creation of 650 more medical seats in existing state-run institutions further increased the availability of seats by 3,000 in the government sector, the AIADMK coordinator and former Chief Minister said. This is the factual position, Panneerselvam said and accused the DMK government of 'publicising' such progress as an achievement in view of the steps taken by Chief Minister M K Stalin. Projecting the achievement of the AIADMK regime as the DMK governemnt's accomplishment is 'strongly condemnable,' Panneerselvam claimed in a statement. ''People will definitely give some thought about this, if it is possible to add up so many medical seats within 6 months of coming to power,'' he said. The AIADMK leader also cited a news report that appeared in a daily on availability of MBBS seats in Tamil Nadu.

Quoting official statistics, the report said that there are 5,125 seats in public sector and in total, 10,375 including private institutions, the highest in the country. Pointing to such a high number of seats in the government sector, the AIADMK leader said this was made possible due to the ''constructive efforts of the AIADMK government.'' The 11 new medical colleges sanctioned by the Centre are in Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Nagapattinam, Dindigul, the Nilgiris, Tiruvallur, Tirupur, Ariyalur and Kallakurichi districts.

