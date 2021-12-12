Left Menu

Gaddis' loss of cattle due to disaster will be swiftly compensated: Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday assured Gaddi community it will be compensated without delay for any loss of sheep and goats due to natural disasters. The semi-pastoral community, a native of Himachal Pradesh, was included among the Scheduled Tribes in 2003.

PTI | Dharamsala | Updated: 12-12-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 16:16 IST
Gaddis' loss of cattle due to disaster will be swiftly compensated: Jai Ram Thakur
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday assured Gaddi community it will be compensated "without delay" for any loss of sheep and goats due to natural disasters. Thakur said he has directed authorities to check theft of cattle of the Gaddi community and take strict action against the criminals.

The CM announced the measures while presiding over the 18th meeting of Himachal Pradesh Gaddi Kalyan Board. "I too belong to a rural environment and understand the problems of sheep farmers very well and have a special attachment and relationship with the Gaddi community and have received the same love and respect from this community as well," Thakur said.

He said the state government will consider including adequate representation of people from Gaddi tribe in the Scheduled Tribe Commission. The semi-pastoral community, a native of Himachal Pradesh, was included among the Scheduled Tribes in 2003.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
2
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
3
World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games; Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president and more

World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to pr...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021