Gaddis' loss of cattle due to disaster will be swiftly compensated: Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday assured Gaddi community it will be compensated "without delay" for any loss of sheep and goats due to natural disasters. Thakur said he has directed authorities to check theft of cattle of the Gaddi community and take strict action against the criminals.

The CM announced the measures while presiding over the 18th meeting of Himachal Pradesh Gaddi Kalyan Board. "I too belong to a rural environment and understand the problems of sheep farmers very well and have a special attachment and relationship with the Gaddi community and have received the same love and respect from this community as well," Thakur said.

He said the state government will consider including adequate representation of people from Gaddi tribe in the Scheduled Tribe Commission. The semi-pastoral community, a native of Himachal Pradesh, was included among the Scheduled Tribes in 2003.

