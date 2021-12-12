India a country of Hindus, not Hindutvadis: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said India is a country of Hindus and not Hindutvadis, who want to be in power at any cost. He said if there is inflation in the country and there is suffering, then this has been done by Hindutvadis. ''This is a country of Hindus, not Hindutvadis. If there is inflation in the country and there is suffering, then this has been done by Hindutvadis. Hindutvadis want power at any cost,'' Rahul said addressing a rally against rising inflation here. He also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, ''Modiji and his three-four industrialist friends ruined the country in seven years.'' Describing Hindu and Hindutva as two different words, Rahul said just as two living beings cannot have one soul, two words cannot have the same meaning.

A Hindu is one who is not afraid of anyone, embraces everyone and respects all religions, the Congress leader said.

Mahatma Gandhi was a Hindu and Godse was Hindutvadi, the Congress leader said, stressing that a Hindu continuously searches for truth and spends his entire life for the search just like Mahatma Gandhi.

But, in the end, one Hindutvadi fired three bullets in his chest, Rahul said.

''Hindutvadi spends his entire life for power and he has nothing to do with truth. He only wants power and he can do anything for that, whether he has to beat or kill someone,'' he said.

''His way is Sattagrah and not Satyagrah,'' Rahul said. ''On the contrary, Hindu faces his fears and does not step back even one inch. Fear drowns Hindutvadi and this fear creates hatred in his heart whereas a Hindu's heart contains love and strength,'' the Congress leader said. "They say that they want power and they have nothing to do with truth. There is a rule of Hindutvadis in the country since 2014,'' he said. ''I am Hindu and not Hindutvadi,'' he added.

The Congress leader said Hindutvadis have to be ''ousted'' once again and the ''rule of Hindus'' have to be brought in the country.

Referring Hindu epics, he said it is nowhere written to kill and suppress the poor.

''Be it the Ramayana or Gita, tell me where it is written that the poor has to be killed and downtrodden has to be crushed. Lord Krishna did not tell Arjun to kill brothers for power. It is written in the Gita that fight for the truth even if you have to die,'' he said.

He also alleged 90 per cent of the corporate profit in the country is with 20 companies. Pointing out at mediapersons, he said those who will broadcast the rally are also their ''slaves''. However, he said they are not Hindutvadi but Hindus who have been suppressed. ''…But Hindus cannot be suppressed. It did not happen in 3,000 years and it will not happen now. We are not afraid of dying,'' he said. Gandhi said Congress governments waived loans of farmers because they are the backbone of the country but Modi ''stabbed them in the back''.

''He did not stab from the front, he stabbed in the back because he is Hindutvadi. When Hindu farmers stood up, Hindutvadi said I apologise,'' said Rahul attacking the PM. He said PM Modi had promised good days but the good days have come only for Adani and Ambani. ''But it is not their fault. It is the fault of the prime minister who everyday thinks of giving something to them,'' he said. Rahul said 33 per cent of money in the country is possessed by 1 per cent of the population and only 6 per cent money is with 50 per cent population. Modi waived taxes of industrialists during the coronavirus pandemic but could not provide even buses to labourers who had to walk for hundreds of kilometres, and 100-200 of them died on roads, he said. He slammed the Centre over unemployment, saying it is the highest in the past 60 years. The GST, demonetisation and lack of support from the government to small and medium scale businessmen caused it, Rahul claimed.

''Jobs cannot be generated by two-three industrialists. Jobs are generated by lakhs of small and medium businessmen and farmers,'' he said, adding that the unorganised sector shrank under the current regime.

He also alleged that China occupied Indian land in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh but PM Modi said nothing happened. Earlier, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the Modi-led Union government, saying it wants to sell to its industrialist friends whatever the Congress had built in 70 years. She alleged that the government is working for select industrialist friends instead of working for the good of people and farmers. ''The target of the present central government is lies, greed and loot,'' she alleged. She said when elections come, BJP leaders talk of China, casteism and communalism but not about the struggles of people and asked what the Modi government has done in seven years of its rule. Congress president Sonia Gandhi was also present at the rally but she did not address it. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel and other senior leaders of the Congress also attended the rally. Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi arrived late at Jaipur and did not go to the rally venue. He met Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka while they were returning.

