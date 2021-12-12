Macron says New Caledonia has voted to remain French in referendum
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-12-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 18:06 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that New Caledonia will remain French, after a majority of voters in the French overseas territory voted against independence in a third and final referendum.
"Caledonians have chosen to remain French. They decided that freely," Macron said in a televised address.
"We can't ignore that the electorate remained deeply divided over the years. (...) A period of transition is now starting," he added.
