Kashi Vishwanath corridor inauguration in Varanasi will witness presence of 3,000 saints

On the auspicious occasion of the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath corridor on Monday, the city of Varanasi will witness the presence of around 3,000 saints from across the country. Varanasi is all set for the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 13.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers conducted the cleanliness drive in Varanasi which will witness the footfall of almost 3000 saints on the day of inauguration. On Sunday morning, BJP workers took to the streets with brooms. The cleanliness drive was started by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan last week and it was culminated today by BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh and Party's co-in charge of Uttar Pradesh Sunil Oza. The sweeping drive started from Maidagin square and ended at Vishwanath temple.

BJP National General Secretary, Tarun Chugh who reached Varanasi along with other BJP members to ensure arrangements told ANI, "Around 3000 saints will witness the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath corridor tomorrow by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. So we along with other social workers will clean the road which saints will pass by." "Volunteers will come out with a water bucket and broom to clean the roads. The chant of 'Har Har Mahadev' will be sung along with cleaning the roads. Everybody is giving their participation by every manner," said Chugh.

"Around 250 years later Kashi Dham is being decked up with lights all over the city. Every shop, house, street, ghat will be decorated with light and earthen lamps," he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath corridor on December 13 and will have a discussion the next day with the core members of Varanasi BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)