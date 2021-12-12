Winter session of Chhattisgarh Assembly to be held from Dec 13 to 17

The winter session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly will begin on Monday and it is expected to be a stormy one with the opposition BJP planning to corner the Bhupesh Baghel government over alleged fraudulent religious conversions and irregularities in paddy procurement.

The winter session will have five sittings and will conclude on December 17, with tributes to CDS General Bipin Rawat and 12 others killed in a helicopter crash on December 8 as well as six departed politicians, including MLA Devvrat Singh, being on the agenda on the first day. The session will be held as part COVID-19 protocols, an Assembly official said on Sunday.

Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik said the BJP will corner the state government during the session on several issues, including the Kawardha flare-up on October 3 over the removal of religious flags, religious conversion and corruption and irregularities in paddy procurement as well as deteriorating law and order in the state. The ruling Congress has blamed the BJP for the violence in Kawardha, with BJP MP Santosh Pandey and former parliamentarian Abhishek Singh being among those named in the FIR in the incident.

