While country was mourning death of Gen Rawat, Cong was celebrating in Goa: Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday alleged that the Congress was celebrating in Goa when the rest of the country was mourning the tragic death of General Bipin Rawat and others in the IAF chopper crash in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at a programme in Lansdowne in Pauri district, where Gen Rawat was born, Dhami also said though the Congress ruled the country for 60 years, it does not have any feelings for it.

Gen Rawat, India's first chief of defence staff, his wife and 11 other defence personnel were killed on December 8 after the IAF helicopter in which they were travelling crashed in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

The lone survivor, Group Captain Varun Singh, is undergoing treatment at a military hospital in Bengaluru.

''For 60 years after independence, one party ruled this country. For 55 years out of those 60 years, one family was in power. However, at a time when the entire country was mourning the loss of CDS Gen Rawat, his wife and others in a tragic chopper crash, the Congress was launching its poll campaign in Goa and its workers were dancing and celebrating. It should be ashamed of itself,'' Dhami said.

''It seems they (Congress) are only physically present in this country, their soul is somewhere else,'' he said.

Dhami inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth around Rs 90 crore at a college in Lansdowne.

He made similar remarks while addressing a gathering in Haldwani's Ramlila Maidan, where he flagged off LED vehicles for creating awareness among people about the government's welfare schemes and policies.

He said the Uttarakhand government declared three-day mourning following Gen Rawat's death. Even at the passing out parade at the Indian Military Academy, where President Ramnath Kovind was the chief guest, the usual celebrations were done away with.

The chief minister asked people to contrast the Congress' insensitivity with the sensitivity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who celebrates Holi, Diwali and his birthdays with soldiers on the country's borders.

Describing Gen Rawat as everyone's favourite in Uttarakhand, Dhami said the CDS was like a guardian to him who always guided him.

''Gen Rawat always dreamt of a developed Uttarakhand. We should vow not to leave any stone unturned to build the Uttarakhand of his dreams,'' he said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited poll-bound Goa on December 10 and announced that if voted to power in the state next year, her party would ensure a 30 per cent quota for women in jobs and a grant of Rs 1 lakh for women self-help groups, among other things.

She also visited Mopirla village in Goa and shared a video on Twitter in which she was seen dancing with tribal women.

