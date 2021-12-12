Left Menu

First case of Omicron reported in Kerala

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-12-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 19:04 IST
First case of Omicron reported in Kerala
The first case of COVID-19 variant Omicron has been confirmed in Kerala, state Health Minister Veena George said on Sunday.

In a video posted on her Facebook page, the minister said that the patient was a Kerala native who recently came from the United Kingdom.

The patient's condition is stable and there was no need to panic as the government was taking all necessary steps to curb spread of the new variant of the virus, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

